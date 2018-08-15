Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HII. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.13.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.73. The company had a trading volume of 288,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.