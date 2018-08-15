H&T Group Plc (HAT) Declares GBX 4.40 Dividend

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HAT traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 312.20 ($3.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361. H&T Group has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.72).

In other H&T Group news, insider Mark Smith purchased 1,000 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,550 ($4,528.64).

Separately, Numis Securities reduced their price target on shares of H&T Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.59) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

