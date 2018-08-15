HSBC (HSBC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HSBC earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1770728081957 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

