HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in HP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 153,022 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 68,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in HP by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

