Hoylecohen LLC Sells 9,634 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 29.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 67.7% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 10,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 74,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

