Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

HMHC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,379. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $704.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.