Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotels & Resorts’ better-than-expected performance in second-quarter 2018 was driven by growth in room rate, rising occupancy level, solid food and beverage profitability, better ancillary revenues and improvement in margin. However, these positives were partly offset by the disposition of six hotels in 2017 and 2018. The company is expected to gain from its solid portfolio of upscale hotels across potential markets and strategic capital-recycling program. Further, its productivity improvement efforts are anticipated to drive its performance over the long term. In addition, the company boasts a healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity that augurs well for its growth endeavors. Nevertheless, elevated supply in some of the company’s key markets is expected to affect its pricing power. Hike in interest rate adds to its woes. Also, its shares underperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

NYSE HST opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $56,242.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,099,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

