Homology Medicines (FIXX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

