Home Capital Group (HCG) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “c$15.56” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:HCG traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 665,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,767. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$18.63.

In related news, Director Melisa Ritchie acquired 6,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.38 per share, with a total value of C$86,280.00. Also, Director Paul Haggis acquired 6,500 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.84 per share, with a total value of C$89,960.00.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

