HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the period. HollyFrontier accounts for approximately 0.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,380. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jennings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,649.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock worth $6,420,807. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

