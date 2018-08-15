Hock Woo Chiang Sells 15,825 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,342. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Cohu’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 44.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.