HL Financial Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $138,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total value of $1,426,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,608.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,540.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,692 shares of company stock worth $27,399,480 in the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $138.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

