HL Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,569,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 394.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 237,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

