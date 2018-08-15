Histogenics (HSGX) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 592,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 111,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Monday. Brookline Cap M reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. research analysts anticipate that Histogenics Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Histogenics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Histogenics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Histogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Histogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Histogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

