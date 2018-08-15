Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Hill-Rom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Hill-Rom worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hill-Rom by 1,978.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRC opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $96.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.50 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $469,667.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $369,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HRC shares. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

