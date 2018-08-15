Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 773,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,407. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $635.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%. equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $707,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

