Henk Hoogenkamp Purchases 5,000 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Henk Hoogenkamp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,886.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,710. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.99% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.