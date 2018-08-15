HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €55.00 ($62.50) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.75 ($62.22).

HLE stock opened at €50.50 ($57.39) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €39.08 ($44.41) and a 1-year high of €59.10 ($67.16).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

