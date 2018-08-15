Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heartland Express to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.07 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.77%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $29,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $105,609.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tahira K. Hira acquired 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $667,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $705,965. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $357,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,313,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 987.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

