Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,429,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after purchasing an additional 542,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,024,000 after purchasing an additional 220,250 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,162,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

