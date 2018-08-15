Head to Head Survey: Talend (TLND) and SAP (SAP)

Talend (NYSE: SAP) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -19.77% -190.77% -18.35% SAP 17.92% 18.07% 10.48%

This table compares Talend and SAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $148.60 million 11.49 -$31.20 million ($1.00) -58.60 SAP $26.50 billion 5.24 $4.83 billion $4.29 26.33

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talend and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 1 0 5 0 2.67 SAP 1 4 11 0 2.63

Talend currently has a consensus target price of $63.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. SAP has a consensus target price of $112.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.67%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talend is more favorable than SAP.

Risk and Volatility

Talend has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Talend does not pay a dividend. SAP pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SAP beats Talend on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application, cloud integration, master data management, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics. The company also provides SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite for the intelligent enterprise; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Business ByDesign, a cloud-based ERP solution; SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application; SAP Fiori, an user interface for enhancing user experience; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management, a cloud software solution; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application that enables external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Hybris, which provide cloud-based products that run front-office functions. In addition, it offers SAP MaxAttention, which enables its customers to simplify their IT operations and optimize operations; SAP ActiveEmbedded to support smaller businesses requiring interaction; advisory, and implementation and migration services; SAP Enterprise Support that provides customer support experience across various products and solutions; SAP Preferred Success plan for administrators and end users; and SAP Solution Manager, which helps customers manage their SAP products throughout the lifecycle. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

