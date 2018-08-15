Head-To-Head Survey: GrubHub (GRUB) vs. Global Payments (GPN)

GrubHub (NYSE: GPN) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of GrubHub shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GrubHub has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GrubHub and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 12 10 0 2.33 Global Payments 1 4 22 0 2.78

GrubHub currently has a consensus price target of $121.24, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $116.16, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than GrubHub.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrubHub and Global Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $683.07 million 17.08 $98.98 million $0.98 131.64 Global Payments $3.98 billion 4.71 $468.42 million $4.01 29.51

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. GrubHub does not pay a dividend. Global Payments pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 15.16% 10.52% 8.02% Global Payments 14.86% 17.99% 5.64%

Summary

Global Payments beats GrubHub on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 650,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services. The company also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. In addition, it offers credit and debit card transaction processing services for various international card brands, including American Express, Discover Card, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay International, and Visa; and non-traditional payment methods, as well as certain domestic debit networks, such as Interac in Canada. Further, the company provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions through Realex Payments, a European online payment gateway technology, as well as gaming solutions to licensed gaming operators. It serves customers in various industries comprising education, restaurant, event management, hospitality, retail, healthcare, convenience stores and petroleum, professional services, automotive, and lodging. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, financial institutions, and independent sales organizations in 30 countries of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Brazil. Global Payments Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

