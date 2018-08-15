Head to Head Review: BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC) and Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

Gladstone Investment (OTCMKTS: BLMC) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Investment has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Investment and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment 140.89% 7.64% 4.53% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -18.15% N/A N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gladstone Investment pays out 97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Investment and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $58.35 million 6.69 $60.68 million $0.82 14.51 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 215.11 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

