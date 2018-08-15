Head-To-Head Comparison: Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) vs. Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

Golden Ocean Group (NYSE: NAT) and Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Nordic American Tanker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group 6.10% 2.24% 1.13% Nordic American Tanker -70.33% -12.23% -7.59%

Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tanker has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Golden Ocean Group pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordic American Tanker pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Golden Ocean Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Nordic American Tanker shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Nordic American Tanker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $460.02 million 2.73 -$2.34 million ($0.02) -435.50 Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million 1.97 -$204.96 million ($0.71) -3.03

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tanker. Golden Ocean Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic American Tanker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golden Ocean Group and Nordic American Tanker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nordic American Tanker 1 3 1 0 2.00

Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus price target of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Nordic American Tanker.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Nordic American Tanker on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 68 dry bulk vessels, as well as had 10 chartered-in vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

