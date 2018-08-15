HCI Group Inc (HCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

NYSE HCI opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.