HCI Group Inc (HCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.
HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
NYSE HCI opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $44.25.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.
