HC Wainwright Analysts Give Tecogen (TGEN) a $6.00 Price Target

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) has been given a $6.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our $6.00 price target for the company is derived using a DCF analysis. We are largely maintaining our 3Q18 and 4Q18 revenue estimates. For our analysis, we have projected total revenues to increase from an estimated $40.9M in 2018 to $102.4M in 2023, growing at a five-year CAGR of 20.2%.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:TGEN opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tecogen had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. sell-side analysts predict that Tecogen will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tecogen by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tecogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tecogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

