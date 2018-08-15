HC Wainwright Analysts Give BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) a $4.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLRX. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get BIOLINERX Ltd/S alerts:

NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 51,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.50. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. analysts predict that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLINERX Ltd/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.