Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

HWKN opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.71. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%.

In other news, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.54 per share, with a total value of $214,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,193.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $780,698 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

