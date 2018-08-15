Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $715.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

