Hasbro (HAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley set a $106.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. 4,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,310. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,006,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,077.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $2,093,035.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,359,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,231,000 after buying an additional 92,343 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 392.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 88.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 261.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

