HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HONE. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.09. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

