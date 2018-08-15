Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Shares of NYSE HBB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,712. The stock has a market cap of $326.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 49.75%. sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $238,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

