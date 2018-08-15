Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) received a €28.00 ($31.82) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HHFA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €20.10 ($22.84) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.74 ($25.84).

ETR HHFA opened at €17.25 ($19.60) on Monday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a one year high of €28.44 ($32.32).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

