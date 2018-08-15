Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) received a €28.00 ($31.82) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HHFA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €20.10 ($22.84) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.74 ($25.84).

ETR HHFA opened at €17.25 ($19.60) on Monday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a one year high of €28.44 ($32.32).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

