Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HHFA. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €20.10 ($22.84) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.74 ($25.84).

HHFA stock opened at €17.85 ($20.28) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($32.32).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

