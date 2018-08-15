Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HHFA. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €20.10 ($22.84) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.74 ($25.84).

HHFA stock opened at €17.85 ($20.28) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($32.32).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

