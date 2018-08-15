Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $191.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $96.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZPR Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 37,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

