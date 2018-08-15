Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,449,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 98,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $281.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.80 and a 52 week high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

