GrowMax Resources Corp (GRO) Insider Kulwant Malhi Purchases 552,500 Shares of Stock

GrowMax Resources Corp (CVE:GRO) insider Kulwant Malhi bought 552,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$82,875.00.

Kulwant Malhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Kulwant Malhi bought 27,500 shares of GrowMax Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Kulwant Malhi bought 500,000 shares of GrowMax Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Kulwant Malhi bought 474,000 shares of GrowMax Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$66,360.00.

Shares of GRO opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. GrowMax Resources Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.19.

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

