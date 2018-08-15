Grimcoin Market Capitalization Tops $268,429.00 (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Grimcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Grimcoin has a market capitalization of $268,429.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grimcoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000512 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Grimcoin Profile

Grimcoin is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 289,205,847 coins and its circulating supply is 275,039,108 coins. Grimcoin’s official website is reaper.rocks . Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin

Grimcoin Coin Trading

Grimcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.