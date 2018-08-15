Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $19,020,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 767.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,564,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 209,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter.

WNC opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $612.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

