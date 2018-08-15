Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Apache makes up 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,578,000 after buying an additional 70,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Apache by 76.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apache by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Apache by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,896,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,766,000 after purchasing an additional 78,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Argus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

