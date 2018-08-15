Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the first quarter worth about $84,087,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 16,439.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 393,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,921 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Concho Resources by 2,550.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 281,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Concho Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 184,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,488,577,000 after acquiring an additional 152,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXO. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

