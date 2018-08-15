Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $182.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.75 and a one year high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

