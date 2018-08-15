Greenleaf Trust Has $1.69 Million Stake in Carnival plc (CUK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUK opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Carnival plc has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

