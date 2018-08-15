Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,103,777 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the July 13th total of 10,833,971 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $653,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 583.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

