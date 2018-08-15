Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Position Reduced by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,855 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,253,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,141,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,573,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 401,881 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 802,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In other news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,527,649.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

GPK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.