Grant Kvalheim Sells 4,068 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $81,571,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,949,639.85.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.85 million. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Athene by 398.0% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 214,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 71.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athene by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

