Grant Kvalheim Sells 4,068 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $81,571,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,949,639.85.
Shares of ATH stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $55.22.
ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Athene by 398.0% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 214,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 71.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athene by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.
