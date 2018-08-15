Granite Construction (GVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.43.

NYSE:GVA opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($1.01). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claes Bjork bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,220,000 after acquiring an additional 747,059 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 535.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 534,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $22,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,637,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 465,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 235,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

