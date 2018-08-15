GrandCoin Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (GDC)

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. GrandCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrandCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GrandCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00888011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001583 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013214 BTC.

GrandCoin Profile

GrandCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official website is grandcoin.info . GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

GrandCoin Coin Trading

GrandCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GrandCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GrandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

