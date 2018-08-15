Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 96,023 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,023 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,281,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,879,000 after buying an additional 1,450,542 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 158,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

IAU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 802,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,720,097. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

