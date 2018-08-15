Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance’s rating score has declined by 12.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goosehead Insurance an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,866,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,183. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.80, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

